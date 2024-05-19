M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. M.D.C. makes up about 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 30.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in M.D.C. by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 179.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 168,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 56.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 305,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 109,859 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDC remained flat at $62.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

