Marathon Capital Management Lowers Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.09% of Arcosa worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,705,000 after buying an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 224.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arcosa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.57. 202,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.85. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

