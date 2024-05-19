Marathon Capital Management Sells 800 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,413,000 after purchasing an additional 74,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,288 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Targa Resources stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,978. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

