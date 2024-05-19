Marathon Capital Management Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Navalign LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.70. 4,535,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,207. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

