Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Makes New $810,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,542,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,355,732. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

