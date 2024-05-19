Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 13,366 Shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the period. Air Industries Group makes up 0.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Air Industries Group worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:AIRI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,823. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

