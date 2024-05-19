Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.47. 1,974,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,315. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

