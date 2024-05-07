Cyrus Harmon Sells 5,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,610.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $142,650.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $219,400.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $310,250.00.

NASDAQ:OLMA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 670,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,799. The company has a market cap of $628.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 1,395,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 388,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 157,549 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

