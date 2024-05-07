Alina (LON:ALNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 9.21 ($0.12), with a volume of 34920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).
Alina Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -307.00 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Alina Company Profile
Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alina
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Alina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.