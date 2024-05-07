Alina (LON:ALNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 9.21 ($0.12), with a volume of 34920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Alina Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -307.00 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Alina Company Profile

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

