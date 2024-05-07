Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $848.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 848 ($10.65) and last traded at GBX 814 ($10.23), with a volume of 77640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 814 ($10.23).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,486.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 668.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 579.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,242.42%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.54), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,149.75). Also, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.41), for a total transaction of £6,014.47 ($7,555.87). Company insiders own 35.25% of the company's stock.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

