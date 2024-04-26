Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in April

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Grid Metals Price Performance
Grid Metals stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. Grid Metals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About Grid Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.