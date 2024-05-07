Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $82.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. 4,100,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,736. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.