JMP Securities Trims Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price to $40.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IART. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of IART stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 1,561,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 235.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

