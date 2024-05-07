Wag! Group (PET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Wag! Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 275.90%.
Wag! Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Wag! Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,080. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
Insider Transactions at Wag! Group
About Wag! Group
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wag! Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.