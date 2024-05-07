Wag! Group (PET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Wag! Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 275.90%.

Shares of Wag! Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,080. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $47,166.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $32,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 977,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $47,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,173 shares of company stock worth $648,769. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

