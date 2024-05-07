Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 323,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,740. The stock has a market cap of $503.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
