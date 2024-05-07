Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 323,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,740. The stock has a market cap of $503.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

