Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. 702,961 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

