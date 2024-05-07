Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $25.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 355,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,784. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

