SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 59,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,355. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.