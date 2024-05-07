iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. 9,713,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,926,789. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

