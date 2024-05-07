Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,599,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 245,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 224,332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

