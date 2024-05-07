Private Advisor Group LLC Has $98.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $98,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $336.48. 382,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,104. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.29 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.23 and a 200 day moving average of $310.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

