Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,059 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ingevity worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 234,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,051. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

