Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 238.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $18,870,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,639,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $135.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.