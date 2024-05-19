First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,559 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,919. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.