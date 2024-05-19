Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $160,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after purchasing an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,223,775,000 after purchasing an additional 204,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,471,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $897,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.50. 6,179,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $97.29 and a 1-year high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

