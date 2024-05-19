Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.20. 928,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,423. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.