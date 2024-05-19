Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. ESG Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $103.00. 201,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,930. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

