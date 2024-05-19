Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,698,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,339. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.