American National Bank Purchases 1,325 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000.

IDEV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. 326,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

