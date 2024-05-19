American National Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,696,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $45.69. 7,306,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

