825 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.85. 43,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

