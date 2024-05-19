Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of LTC Properties worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $766,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

LTC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.76. 131,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.86.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Report on LTC Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,982.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.