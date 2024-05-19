Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 5,443 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.28. 1,339,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.