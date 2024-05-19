Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,083 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 19.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,489. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.