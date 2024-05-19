Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Paylocity worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $90,181,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $18,506,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 26.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 472,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,781 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,262,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $172.97. 275,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,021. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.30.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $5,056,642. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

