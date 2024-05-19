Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,933 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,980,000 after purchasing an additional 967,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.42. 1,566,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COLB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.