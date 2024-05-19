Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,845 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $102.33. 624,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,355. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

