Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 505,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,736,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,630,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,585 shares of company stock worth $238,372. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.08. The stock had a trading volume of 390,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,613. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average is $141.39. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

