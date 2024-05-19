Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $98.60. 1,319,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,525. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $99.37.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

