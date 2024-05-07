Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2,596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,069 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

