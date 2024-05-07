Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 559,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,055,000 after purchasing an additional 297,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,841. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.