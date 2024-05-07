Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,702,000 after acquiring an additional 726,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. 441,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,280. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.