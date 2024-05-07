TruBridge (TBRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect TruBridge to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect TruBridge to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBRG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 31,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77. TruBridge has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

In other TruBridge news, Director Glenn Tobin acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,347 shares in the company, valued at $276,149.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other TruBridge news, Director Glenn Tobin purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,149.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 128,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $1,188,953.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,322,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,573.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 364,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,199. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBRG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

