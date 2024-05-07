TruBridge (TBRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect TruBridge to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.
TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect TruBridge to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TruBridge Stock Up 0.9 %
TBRG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 31,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77. TruBridge has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at TruBridge
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBRG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on TruBridge
About TruBridge
TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TruBridge
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.