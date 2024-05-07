CVD Equipment (CVV) to Release Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 5,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVV

About CVD Equipment

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.