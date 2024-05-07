BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of above $2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT traded down $12.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 896,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,113. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

