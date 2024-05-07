Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RZV traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $109.82. The company has a market cap of $232.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

