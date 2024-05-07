Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $536-546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.70 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.03)-(0.02) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,945.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

