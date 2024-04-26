Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.67. 420,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

