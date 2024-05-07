National Bank of Canada FI Sells 26,681 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,681 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MSCI were worth $30,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $475.49 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.53.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

