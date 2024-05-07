TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,934 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 100,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 52,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

